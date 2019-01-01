|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Zoetic International PLC (OTC: ZOEIF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Zoetic International PLC.
There is no analysis for Zoetic International PLC
The stock price for Zoetic International PLC (OTC: ZOEIF) is $0.21 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 16:22:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Zoetic International PLC.
Zoetic International PLC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Zoetic International PLC.
Zoetic International PLC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.