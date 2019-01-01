ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Zinnwald Lithium
(OTCPK:ZNWLF)
0.16
00
Last update: 1:35PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.12 - 0.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 293.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.6K
Mkt Cap46.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.14
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Zinnwald Lithium (OTC:ZNWLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zinnwald Lithium reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zinnwald Lithium using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Zinnwald Lithium Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zinnwald Lithium (OTCPK:ZNWLF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Zinnwald Lithium

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zinnwald Lithium (OTCPK:ZNWLF)?
A

There are no earnings for Zinnwald Lithium

Q
What were Zinnwald Lithium’s (OTCPK:ZNWLF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Zinnwald Lithium

