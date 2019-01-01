QQQ
Z Energy was born of the purchase of Shell New Zealand's downstream operations by Infratil and the New Zealand Superannuation Fund in 2010. It has since transitioned to New Zealand's largest stand-alone retailer of refined petroleum products and meets close to half of the nation's transport fuel requirements, serving both retail and commercial customers. The principal activities of Z Energy are importing, distributing and selling transport fuel and related products. The business has scale and sells a full range of transport fuels.

Z Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Z Energy (ZNRGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Z Energy (OTCGM: ZNRGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Z Energy's (ZNRGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Z Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Z Energy (ZNRGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Z Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Z Energy (ZNRGF)?

A

The stock price for Z Energy (OTCGM: ZNRGF) is $2.3 last updated Thu Sep 30 2021 13:31:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Z Energy (ZNRGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Z Energy.

Q

When is Z Energy (OTCGM:ZNRGF) reporting earnings?

A

Z Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Z Energy (ZNRGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Z Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Z Energy (ZNRGF) operate in?

A

Z Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.