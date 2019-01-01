Zhongyuan Bank Co Ltd is principally engaged in the provision of corporate banking services. It mainly operates its business through three business segments. The Corporate Banking segment, which contributes majorly towards the firm's revenue, is mainly engaged in the provision of corporate loans & advances, trade financing & deposit-taking activities, remittance & settlement services, government agencies, and financial institutions. The Retail Banking segment is engaged in personal loans & deposit-taking activities, bank card business, personal wealth management services, and remittance services. The Financial Markets Business segment is engaged in the inter-bank money market transactions, repurchases transactions and investments, as well as debt securities trading businesses.