QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
401.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Zhongyuan Bank Co Ltd is principally engaged in the provision of corporate banking services. It mainly operates its business through three business segments. The Corporate Banking segment, which contributes majorly towards the firm's revenue, is mainly engaged in the provision of corporate loans & advances, trade financing & deposit-taking activities, remittance & settlement services, government agencies, and financial institutions. The Retail Banking segment is engaged in personal loans & deposit-taking activities, bank card business, personal wealth management services, and remittance services. The Financial Markets Business segment is engaged in the inter-bank money market transactions, repurchases transactions and investments, as well as debt securities trading businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zhongyuan Bank Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zhongyuan Bank Co (ZNNGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zhongyuan Bank Co (OTCPK: ZNNGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zhongyuan Bank Co's (ZNNGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zhongyuan Bank Co.

Q

What is the target price for Zhongyuan Bank Co (ZNNGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zhongyuan Bank Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Zhongyuan Bank Co (ZNNGY)?

A

The stock price for Zhongyuan Bank Co (OTCPK: ZNNGY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zhongyuan Bank Co (ZNNGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhongyuan Bank Co.

Q

When is Zhongyuan Bank Co (OTCPK:ZNNGY) reporting earnings?

A

Zhongyuan Bank Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zhongyuan Bank Co (ZNNGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zhongyuan Bank Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Zhongyuan Bank Co (ZNNGY) operate in?

A

Zhongyuan Bank Co is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.