QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
China Southern Airlines
(NYSE:ZNH)
26.45
-0.22[-0.82%]
At close: May 25
29.12
2.6700[10.09%]
PreMarket: 9:30AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low23.5 - 36.35
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 339M
Vol / Avg.- / 18.6K
Mkt Cap9B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price27.71
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-18.5
Total Float-

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH), Key Statistics

China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
40.7B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.57
Price / Book (mrq)
0.89
Price / EBITDA
3.48
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
16.4
Earnings Yield
-21.14%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.72
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
30.09
Tangible Book value per share
27.08
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
238.7B
Total Assets
323.2B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
-9.6%
Net Margin
-25.86%
EBIT Margin
-20.86%
EBITDA Margin
-20.86%
Operating Margin
-7.96%