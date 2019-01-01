ñol

Zumtobel Group
(OTCPK:ZMTBY)
4.61
00
At close: Dec 22
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.61 - 6.45
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 86.3M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap397.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.12
Total Float-

Zumtobel Group (OTC:ZMTBY), Dividends

Zumtobel Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Zumtobel Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Zumtobel Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Zumtobel Group (ZMTBY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zumtobel Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Zumtobel Group (ZMTBY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zumtobel Group.

Q
How much per share is the next Zumtobel Group (ZMTBY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Zumtobel Group (ZMTBY) will be on July 22, 2010 and will be $0.06

Q
What is the dividend yield for Zumtobel Group (OTCPK:ZMTBY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zumtobel Group.

