Zhangmen Education (OTC:ZMENY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$505.6M
Earnings History
No Data
Zhangmen Education Questions & Answers
When is Zhangmen Education (OTCPK:ZMENY) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Zhangmen Education
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zhangmen Education (OTCPK:ZMENY)?
There are no earnings for Zhangmen Education
What were Zhangmen Education’s (OTCPK:ZMENY) revenues?
There are no earnings for Zhangmen Education
