ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Zhangmen Education
(OTCPK:ZMENY)
0.3101
-0.0899[-22.48%]
At close: Jun 10
Day High/Low0.3 - 0.4
52 Week High/Low0.2 - 0.45
Open / Close0.38 / 0.31
Float / Outstanding- / 20M
Vol / Avg.36.8K / 101K
Mkt Cap6.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.36
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS7.2
Total Float-

Zhangmen Education (OTC:ZMENY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zhangmen Education reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$505.6M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zhangmen Education using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Zhangmen Education Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zhangmen Education (OTCPK:ZMENY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Zhangmen Education

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zhangmen Education (OTCPK:ZMENY)?
A

There are no earnings for Zhangmen Education

Q
What were Zhangmen Education’s (OTCPK:ZMENY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Zhangmen Education

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.