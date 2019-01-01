Zhangmen Education (OTC:ZMENY), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Zhangmen Education
(OTCPK:ZMENY)
0.3101
-0.0899[-22.48%]
At close: Jun 10
Day High/Low0.3 - 0.4
52 Week High/Low0.2 - 0.45
Open / Close0.38 / 0.31
Float / Outstanding- / 20M
Vol / Avg.36.8K / 101K
Mkt Cap6.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.36
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS7.2
Total Float-

Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Zhangmen Education Inc is an online education company in China focused on providing personalized online courses to K-12 students. The core course offerings encompass one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all core K-12 academic subjects.
Read More

Zhangmen Education Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Zhangmen Education (ZMENY) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Zhangmen Education (OTCPK: ZMENY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Zhangmen Education's (ZMENY) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Zhangmen Education.

Q
What is the target price for Zhangmen Education (ZMENY) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Zhangmen Education

Q
Current Stock Price for Zhangmen Education (ZMENY)?
A

The stock price for Zhangmen Education (OTCPK: ZMENY) is $0.3101 last updated June 10, 2022, 7:07 PM UTC.

Q
Does Zhangmen Education (ZMENY) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhangmen Education.

Q
When is Zhangmen Education (OTCPK:ZMENY) reporting earnings?
A

Zhangmen Education does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Zhangmen Education (ZMENY) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Zhangmen Education.

Q
What sector and industry does Zhangmen Education (ZMENY) operate in?
A

Zhangmen Education is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.