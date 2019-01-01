ñol

Zhangmen Education
(NYSE:ZME)
0.58
-0.008[-1.36%]
At close: May 25
0.59
0.0100[1.72%]
PreMarket: 6:46PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.55 - 20.52
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 20M
Vol / Avg.- / 696.5K
Mkt Cap11.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS7.2
Total Float-

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zhangmen Education reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 30

EPS

$1.160

Quarterly Revenue

$79.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$505.6M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zhangmen Education using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Zhangmen Education Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) reporting earnings?
A

Zhangmen Education (ZME) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 30, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-4.78, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Zhangmen Education’s (NYSE:ZME) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $194.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

