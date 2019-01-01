Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 30
EPS
$1.160
Quarterly Revenue
$79.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$505.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Zhangmen Education using advanced sorting and filters.
Zhangmen Education Questions & Answers
When is Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) reporting earnings?
Zhangmen Education (ZME) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 30, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)?
The Actual EPS was $-4.78, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Zhangmen Education’s (NYSE:ZME) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $194.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.