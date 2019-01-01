ñol

Zoom Video Comms
(NASDAQ:ZM)
102.34
00
At close: May 25
102.00
-0.3400[-0.33%]
PreMarket: 7:57PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low79.03 - 406.48
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding252M / 299.2M
Vol / Avg.0K / 5.6M
Mkt Cap30.6B
P/E24.78
50d Avg. Price105.3
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.38
Total Float252M

Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ:ZM), Key Statistics

Zoom Video Comms (NASDAQ: ZM) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
25B
Trailing P/E
24.78
Forward P/E
28.74
PE Ratio (TTM)
24.87
PEG Ratio (TTM)
4.1
Price / Sales (ttm)
7.43
Price / Book (mrq)
5.15
Price / EBITDA
29.09
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
23.18
Earnings Yield
4.04%
Price change 1 M
1.03
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
19.88
Tangible Book value per share
19.79
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
2B
Total Assets
8B
Total Liabilities
2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.77
Gross Margin
75.62%
Net Margin
10.58%
EBIT Margin
17.42%
EBITDA Margin
18.84%
Operating Margin
17.42%