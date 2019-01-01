zooplus (OTC:ZLPSF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for zooplus
The latest price target for zooplus (OTCPK: ZLPSF) was reported by Credit Suisse on July 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ZLPSF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for zooplus (OTCPK: ZLPSF) was provided by Credit Suisse, and zooplus initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of zooplus, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for zooplus was filed on July 13, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 13, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest zooplus (ZLPSF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price zooplus (ZLPSF) is trading at is $383.31, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
