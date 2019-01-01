ñol

Zoomlion Heavy Industry
(OTCPK:ZLIOF)
0.5779
00
At close: May 9
1.3136
0.7357[127.31%]
PreMarket: 6:39AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.58 - 1.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 8.7B
Vol / Avg.- / 1.7K
Mkt Cap5B
P/E6.99
50d Avg. Price0.62
Div / Yield0.05/8.69%
Payout Ratio57.71
EPS0.11
Total Float-

Zoomlion Heavy Industry (OTC:ZLIOF), Key Statistics

Zoomlion Heavy Industry (OTC: ZLIOF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
6.8B
Trailing P/E
6.99
Forward P/E
5.44
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.99
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.56
Price / Book (mrq)
0.58
Price / EBITDA
5.05
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.98
Earnings Yield
14.31%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.34
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1
Tangible Book value per share
0.86
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
71B
Total Assets
130.6B
Total Liabilities
71B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.62
Gross Margin
20.07%
Net Margin
9.05%
EBIT Margin
13.27%
EBITDA Margin
13.27%
Operating Margin
10.2%