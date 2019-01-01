ñol

Zions Bancorp
(NASDAQ:ZION)
54.96
00
At close: May 25
54.95
-0.0100[-0.02%]
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low47.06 - 75.44
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding130.2M / 151.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.6M
Mkt Cap8.3B
P/E8.92
50d Avg. Price60.99
Div / Yield1.52/2.77%
Payout Ratio24.03
EPS1.27
Total Float130.2M

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION), Key Statistics

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
8.92
Forward P/E
9.83
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.84
PEG Ratio (TTM)
32.79
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.98
Price / Book (mrq)
1.42
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
11.21%
Price change 1 M
0.97
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.48
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
38.68
Tangible Book value per share
31.97
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
84.8B
Total Assets
91.1B
Total Liabilities
84.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.37
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
28.13%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -