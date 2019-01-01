QQQ
ZimVie Inc is focused on the dental and spine markets and their respective growth drivers such as implants, surgical tools, bone graft substitutes, spinal fusion implants, non-fusion alternatives, and digital care management solutions.

ZimVie Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ZimVie (ZIMVV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ZimVie (NASDAQ: ZIMVV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ZimVie's (ZIMVV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ZimVie.

Q

What is the target price for ZimVie (ZIMVV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ZimVie

Q

Current Stock Price for ZimVie (ZIMVV)?

A

The stock price for ZimVie (NASDAQ: ZIMVV) is $39.01 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ZimVie (ZIMVV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ZimVie.

Q

When is ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMVV) reporting earnings?

A

ZimVie does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ZimVie (ZIMVV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ZimVie.

Q

What sector and industry does ZimVie (ZIMVV) operate in?

A

ZimVie is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.