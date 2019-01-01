ñol

ZIM Integrated Shipping
(NYSE:ZIM)
70.25
-0.05[-0.07%]
At close: May 25
70.40
0.1500[0.21%]
After Hours: 7:58PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low33.71 - 91.23
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding87.5M / 119.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 5.7M
Mkt Cap8.4B
P/E1.46
50d Avg. Price64.84
Div / Yield10/14.22%
Payout Ratio40.56
EPS14.34
Total Float87.5M

ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM), Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ZIM Integrated Shipping generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

96.2%

Annual Dividend

$68.0

Last Dividend

Mar 23

Next Dividend

May 27
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

ZIM Integrated Shipping Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 18, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of May 27, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for ZIM Integrated Shipping ($ZIM) will be on June 8, 2022. Investors need to be owners of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) dividend?
A

The next dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $2.85

Q
What is the dividend yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM)?
A

The most current yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) is 17.53% and is payable next on June 8, 2022

