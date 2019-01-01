Zijin Mining Gr Co (OTC:ZIJMY), Dividends

Zijin Mining Gr Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Zijin Mining Gr Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Zijin Mining Gr Co. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on July 26, 2012.
