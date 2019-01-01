ñol

Zijin Mining Gr Co
(OTCPK:ZIJMY)
25.19
00
At close: May 19
36.50
11.3100[44.90%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low23.75 - 33.66
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.3B
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap33.2B
P/E11.41
50d Avg. Price30.68
Div / Yield0.61/2.40%
Payout Ratio13.4
EPS3.2
Total Float-

Zijin Mining Gr Co (OTC:ZIJMY), Dividends

Zijin Mining Gr Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Zijin Mining Gr Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 11, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Zijin Mining Gr Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Zijin Mining Gr Co (ZIJMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zijin Mining Gr Co. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on July 26, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Zijin Mining Gr Co (ZIJMY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zijin Mining Gr Co (ZIJMY). The last dividend payout was on July 26, 2012 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next Zijin Mining Gr Co (ZIJMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zijin Mining Gr Co (ZIJMY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on July 26, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Zijin Mining Gr Co (OTCPK:ZIJMY)?
A

Zijin Mining Gr Co has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Zijin Mining Gr Co (ZIJMY) was $0.25 and was paid out next on July 26, 2012.

