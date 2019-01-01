QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Zhaoheng Hydropower Ltd is engaged in the investment, construction, and management of hydropower. It generates and supplies hydropower in Southwestern and Midwestern China. The company promotes the development of clean renewable energy in China.

Analyst Ratings

Zhaoheng Hydropower Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zhaoheng Hydropower (ZHYLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zhaoheng Hydropower (OTCEM: ZHYLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zhaoheng Hydropower's (ZHYLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zhaoheng Hydropower.

Q

What is the target price for Zhaoheng Hydropower (ZHYLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zhaoheng Hydropower

Q

Current Stock Price for Zhaoheng Hydropower (ZHYLF)?

A

The stock price for Zhaoheng Hydropower (OTCEM: ZHYLF) is $0.009 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 15:48:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zhaoheng Hydropower (ZHYLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhaoheng Hydropower.

Q

When is Zhaoheng Hydropower (OTCEM:ZHYLF) reporting earnings?

A

Zhaoheng Hydropower does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zhaoheng Hydropower (ZHYLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zhaoheng Hydropower.

Q

What sector and industry does Zhaoheng Hydropower (ZHYLF) operate in?

A

Zhaoheng Hydropower is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.