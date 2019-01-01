Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd is a China-based company engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of locomotive train power converters, control systems, and other train-borne electrical systems, as well as the development, manufacture and sale of urban railway train electrical systems. In addition, the company is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric components for the railway industry, urban railway industry and non-railway purposes. The company generates a majority of revenue from Mainland China.