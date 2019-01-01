ñol

Zhuding International
(OTCEM:ZHUD)
0.0005
00
At close: May 17

Zhuding International (OTC:ZHUD), Key Statistics

Zhuding International (OTC: ZHUD) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
5
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.21
Beta
6.94
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
12M
Total Assets
38.3M
Total Liabilities
12M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.11
Gross Margin
26.56%
Net Margin
13.87%
EBIT Margin
20.89%
EBITDA Margin
21.13%
Operating Margin
20.89%