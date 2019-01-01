ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr
(OTCEM:ZHHHF)
At close: Dec 31
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.4B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr (OTC:ZHHHF), Dividends

Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr (ZHHHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr.

Q
What date did I need to own Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr (ZHHHF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr.

Q
How much per share is the next Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr (ZHHHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr (OTCEM:ZHHHF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr.

Browse dividends on all stocks.