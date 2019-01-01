QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group Ltd is a diversified business company. The operating segment of the company are Jiuzhou Blue Sea Jet and Blue Marine Tourism, Hotel, Tourist Attraction, Property Development, Golf Club Operations, Public Utilities, Financial Investments and Corporate and Others. The Majority of revenue derives from Public Utilities which consists of the provision of port facilities, trading and distribution of fuel oil, construction of river.

Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr (ZHHHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr (OTCEM: ZHHHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr's (ZHHHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr (ZHHHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr (ZHHHF)?

A

The stock price for Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr (OTCEM: ZHHHF) is $

Q

Does Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr (ZHHHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr.

Q

When is Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr (OTCEM:ZHHHF) reporting earnings?

A

Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr (ZHHHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr (ZHHHF) operate in?

A

Zhuhai Holdings Inv Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.