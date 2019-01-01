ñol

Zhejiang Expressway Co
(OTCPK:ZHEXF)
0.8562
00
At close: May 25
0.8654
0.0092[1.07%]
After Hours: 7:12AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.78 - 0.94
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 4.3B
Vol / Avg.- / 1.2K
Mkt Cap3.7B
P/E5.56
50d Avg. Price0.84
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio34.38
EPS0.14
Total Float-

Zhejiang Expressway Co (OTC:ZHEXF), Dividends

Zhejiang Expressway Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Zhejiang Expressway Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

11.3%

Annual Dividend

$0.09

Last Dividend

Aug 31, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Zhejiang Expressway Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Zhejiang Expressway Co (ZHEXF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhejiang Expressway Co. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on August 31, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Zhejiang Expressway Co (ZHEXF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhejiang Expressway Co (ZHEXF). The last dividend payout was on August 31, 2018 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Zhejiang Expressway Co (ZHEXF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhejiang Expressway Co (ZHEXF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on August 31, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Zhejiang Expressway Co (OTCPK:ZHEXF)?
A

Zhejiang Expressway Co has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Zhejiang Expressway Co (ZHEXF) was $0.04 and was paid out next on August 31, 2018.

