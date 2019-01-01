QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7K
Div / Yield
0.01/0.89%
52 Wk
0.75 - 1.08
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
25.83
Open
-
P/E
28.32
EPS
0.07
Shares
3.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd is an eastern China-based company, engaged in investment holding and exploration, mining, ore processing, smelting and sale of gold and other metallic products. The company operates three segments: gold operations which consist gold mining and smelting; copper operations, which consists of copper mining and smelting; and the others division which includes investment activities and a hotel and catering business. The company primarily produces include standard Au9999 and Au9995 gold bullion.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zhaojin Mining Indus Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zhaojin Mining Indus Co (ZHAOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zhaojin Mining Indus Co (OTCPK: ZHAOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zhaojin Mining Indus Co's (ZHAOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zhaojin Mining Indus Co.

Q

What is the target price for Zhaojin Mining Indus Co (ZHAOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zhaojin Mining Indus Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Zhaojin Mining Indus Co (ZHAOF)?

A

The stock price for Zhaojin Mining Indus Co (OTCPK: ZHAOF) is $0.876 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 19:31:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zhaojin Mining Indus Co (ZHAOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhaojin Mining Indus Co.

Q

When is Zhaojin Mining Indus Co (OTCPK:ZHAOF) reporting earnings?

A

Zhaojin Mining Indus Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zhaojin Mining Indus Co (ZHAOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zhaojin Mining Indus Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Zhaojin Mining Indus Co (ZHAOF) operate in?

A

Zhaojin Mining Indus Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.