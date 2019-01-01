QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Ziegler Companies Inc provides investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. The company offers services such as Investment Banking, Corporate Finance, Capital Markets, Proprietary Investment and FHA/HUD Mortgage Lending.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ziegler Companies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ziegler Companies (ZGCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ziegler Companies (OTCEM: ZGCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ziegler Companies's (ZGCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ziegler Companies.

Q

What is the target price for Ziegler Companies (ZGCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ziegler Companies

Q

Current Stock Price for Ziegler Companies (ZGCO)?

A

The stock price for Ziegler Companies (OTCEM: ZGCO) is $40.26 last updated Fri Sep 01 2017 15:48:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ziegler Companies (ZGCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2007 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2007.

Q

When is Ziegler Companies (OTCEM:ZGCO) reporting earnings?

A

Ziegler Companies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ziegler Companies (ZGCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ziegler Companies.

Q

What sector and industry does Ziegler Companies (ZGCO) operate in?

A

Ziegler Companies is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.