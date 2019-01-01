ñol

Zurich Insurance Group
(OTCQX:ZFSVF)
455.50
-2.91[-0.63%]
At close: May 25
452.07
-3.4300[-0.75%]
After Hours: 4:26PM EDT
Day High/Low455.5 - 455.5
52 Week High/Low383 - 502
Open / Close455.5 / 455.5
Float / Outstanding- / 148.3M
Vol / Avg.0K / 0.6K
Mkt Cap67.5B
P/E13.14
50d Avg. Price469.01
Div / Yield23.62/5.18%
Payout Ratio63.49
EPS-
Total Float-

Zurich Insurance Group (OTC:ZFSVF), Key Statistics

Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZFSVF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
76.5B
Trailing P/E
13.14
Forward P/E
12.45
PE Ratio (TTM)
12.8
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.08
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.98
Price / Book (mrq)
1.78
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
7.61%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.66
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
255.45
Tangible Book value per share
178.06
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
396.7B
Total Assets
435.8B
Total Liabilities
396.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -