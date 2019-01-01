ñol

ZeroFox Holdings
(NASDAQ:ZFOXW)
$0.49
-0.0701[-12.52%]
At close: Aug 5
$0.575
0.0850[17.35%]
After Hours: 6:10PM EDT
ZeroFox Holdings (NASDAQ:ZFOXW), Quotes and News Summary

ZeroFox Holdings (NASDAQ: ZFOXW)

Day High/Low0.34 - 0.56
52 Week High/Low0.34 - 0.72
Open / Close0.5 / 0.49
Float / Outstanding- / 117.4M
Vol / Avg.148.1K / 214.5K
Mkt Cap57.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.53
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.09
Total Float-

ZeroFox Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy ZeroFox Holdings (ZFOXW) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of ZeroFox Holdings (NASDAQ: ZFOXW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are ZeroFox Holdings's (ZFOXW) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for ZeroFox Holdings.

Q
What is the target price for ZeroFox Holdings (ZFOXW) stock?
A

There is no analysis for ZeroFox Holdings

Q
Current Stock Price for ZeroFox Holdings (ZFOXW)?
A

The stock price for ZeroFox Holdings (NASDAQ: ZFOXW) is $0.49 last updated August 5, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does ZeroFox Holdings (ZFOXW) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ZeroFox Holdings.

Q
When is ZeroFox Holdings (NASDAQ:ZFOXW) reporting earnings?
A

ZeroFox Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is ZeroFox Holdings (ZFOXW) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for ZeroFox Holdings.

Q
What sector and industry does ZeroFox Holdings (ZFOXW) operate in?
A

ZeroFox Holdings is in the Technology sector and Software—Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.