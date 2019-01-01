ñol

Lightning eMotors
(NYSE:ZEV)
3.45
-0.02[-0.58%]
At close: May 25
3.47
0.0200[0.58%]
After Hours: 5:43PM EDT
Day High/Low3.35 - 3.58
52 Week High/Low2.93 - 12.13
Open / Close3.44 / 3.44
Float / Outstanding30M / 75.2M
Vol / Avg.325.7K / 608.1K
Mkt Cap259.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.66
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.14
Total Float30M

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV), Key Statistics

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
184.5M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
11.85
Price / Book (mrq)
16.77
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-32.53%
Price change 1 M
0.8
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.21
Tangible Book value per share
0.21
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
184.1M
Total Assets
199.5M
Total Liabilities
184.1M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
-42.68%
Net Margin
-198.74%
EBIT Margin
-127.4%
EBITDA Margin
-120.73%
Operating Margin
-292.89%