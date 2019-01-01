ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Ecoark Holdings
(NASDAQ:ZEST)
1.98
00
At close: May 25
1.93
-0.0500[-2.53%]
After Hours: 8:46AM EDT
Day High/Low1.93 - 2.02
52 Week High/Low1.8 - 7.71
Open / Close1.98 / 1.98
Float / Outstanding21M / 26.4M
Vol / Avg.13.1K / 323.1K
Mkt Cap52.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.17
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.17
Total Float21M

Ecoark Holdings (NASDAQ:ZEST), Key Statistics

Ecoark Holdings (NASDAQ: ZEST) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
53.7M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.94
Price / Book (mrq)
1.67
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-50.38%
Price change 1 M
0.93
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.04
Beta
-0.64
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.19
Tangible Book value per share
0.73
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
12.6M
Total Assets
43.5M
Total Liabilities
12.6M
Profitability
Net income Growth
7.65
Gross Margin
42.51%
Net Margin
75.01%
EBIT Margin
70.06%
EBITDA Margin
79.87%
Operating Margin
-108.83%