QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.28/2.49%
52 Wk
10.93 - 15.05
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
13.38
Open
-
P/E
7.43
EPS
41
Shares
217.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Zeon Corp manufactures and sells a variety of rubber-based and plastic-based products. The company organizes itself into two primary segments based on product type. The elastomer segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells rubbers, lattices, and chemicals. These products include tires, hoses, seals, construction and housing materials, agricultural chemicals, fragrances, food ingredients, and pharmaceutical products. The specialty materials segment sells chemicals and plastics, which include electronics materials, battery materials, and toner.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zeon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zeon (ZEOOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zeon (OTCPK: ZEOOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zeon's (ZEOOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zeon.

Q

What is the target price for Zeon (ZEOOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zeon

Q

Current Stock Price for Zeon (ZEOOF)?

A

The stock price for Zeon (OTCPK: ZEOOF) is $11.093 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 19:04:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zeon (ZEOOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zeon.

Q

When is Zeon (OTCPK:ZEOOF) reporting earnings?

A

Zeon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zeon (ZEOOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zeon.

Q

What sector and industry does Zeon (ZEOOF) operate in?

A

Zeon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.