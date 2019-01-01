QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.45 - 2.72
Vol / Avg.
20.4K/49.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.36 - 5.95
Mkt Cap
267.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.5
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
99.1M
Outstanding
Zentek Ltd is an IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment.?It is focused on commercializing ZENGuard, a patent-pending coating with 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19,?and the potential to use?similar?compounds?as pharmaceutical products?against infectious diseases. The company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global commercializing partner for a newly developed, highly scalable, aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.

Zentek Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zentek (ZENYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zentek (OTCPK: ZENYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zentek's (ZENYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zentek.

Q

What is the target price for Zentek (ZENYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zentek

Q

Current Stock Price for Zentek (ZENYF)?

A

The stock price for Zentek (OTCPK: ZENYF) is $2.7 last updated Today at 6:06:13 PM.

Q

Does Zentek (ZENYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zentek.

Q

When is Zentek (OTCPK:ZENYF) reporting earnings?

A

Zentek does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zentek (ZENYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zentek.

Q

What sector and industry does Zentek (ZENYF) operate in?

A

Zentek is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.