QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/113.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
1.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
31.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Zenosense Inc operates as a healthcare technology company. It is engaged in the development of novel a Point of Care medical diagnostic device targeting cardiac markers for the diagnosis of heart attack and cardiac-related illnesses. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of MIDS Cardiac which a handheld device for use at the Point of Care for the rapid testing of cardiac markers is delivering accurate results promptly.

Zenosense Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zenosense (ZENO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zenosense (OTCPK: ZENO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zenosense's (ZENO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zenosense.

Q

What is the target price for Zenosense (ZENO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zenosense

Q

Current Stock Price for Zenosense (ZENO)?

A

The stock price for Zenosense (OTCPK: ZENO) is $0.0449 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:24:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zenosense (ZENO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zenosense.

Q

When is Zenosense (OTCPK:ZENO) reporting earnings?

A

Zenosense does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zenosense (ZENO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zenosense.

Q

What sector and industry does Zenosense (ZENO) operate in?

A

Zenosense is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.