QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.19 - 0.23
Vol / Avg.
688.5K/82.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.23
Mkt Cap
27.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.22
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
140.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sintana Energy Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration company. The company has interests in the Magdalena Basin, Colombia. Its geographical segments are United States, Canada, and Colombia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sintana Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sintana Energy (ZDEXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sintana Energy (OTCPK: ZDEXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sintana Energy's (ZDEXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sintana Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Sintana Energy (ZDEXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sintana Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Sintana Energy (ZDEXF)?

A

The stock price for Sintana Energy (OTCPK: ZDEXF) is $0.195 last updated Today at 6:38:31 PM.

Q

Does Sintana Energy (ZDEXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sintana Energy.

Q

When is Sintana Energy (OTCPK:ZDEXF) reporting earnings?

A

Sintana Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sintana Energy (ZDEXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sintana Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Sintana Energy (ZDEXF) operate in?

A

Sintana Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.