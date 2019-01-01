ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
GRAYSCALE ZCASH TR ZEC by Grayscale Zcash Trust (ZEC)
(OTCQX:ZCSH)
$4.20
-0.20[-4.55%]
Last update: 12:46PM
Day Range4.2 - 4.352 Wk Range4.05 - 17.3Open / Close4.25 / -Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.4.9K / 6.8KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price5.44
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

GRAYSCALE ZCASH TR ZEC by Grayscale Zcash Trust (ZEC) Stock (OTC:ZCSH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

GRAYSCALE ZCASH TR ZEC by Grayscale Zcash Trust (ZEC) reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of GRAYSCALE ZCASH TR ZEC by Grayscale Zcash Trust (ZEC) using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

GRAYSCALE ZCASH TR ZEC by Grayscale Zcash Trust (ZEC) Questions & Answers

Q
When is GRAYSCALE ZCASH TR ZEC by Grayscale Zcash Trust (ZEC) (OTCQX:ZCSH) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for GRAYSCALE ZCASH TR ZEC by Grayscale Zcash Trust (ZEC)

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for GRAYSCALE ZCASH TR ZEC by Grayscale Zcash Trust (ZEC) (OTCQX:ZCSH)?
A

There are no earnings for GRAYSCALE ZCASH TR ZEC by Grayscale Zcash Trust (ZEC)

Q
What were GRAYSCALE ZCASH TR ZEC by Grayscale Zcash Trust (ZEC)’s (OTCQX:ZCSH) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for GRAYSCALE ZCASH TR ZEC by Grayscale Zcash Trust (ZEC)

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.