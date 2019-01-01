QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Zinccorp Resources Inc is a junior mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large zinc-rich deposits. It currently has 100% ownership of four highly prospective zinc properties in Yukon Territory, including the the Michelle Property.

Zinccorp Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zinccorp Resources (ZCPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zinccorp Resources (OTCEM: ZCPRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zinccorp Resources's (ZCPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zinccorp Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Zinccorp Resources (ZCPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zinccorp Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Zinccorp Resources (ZCPRF)?

A

The stock price for Zinccorp Resources (OTCEM: ZCPRF) is $0.0015 last updated Fri Nov 26 2021 16:20:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zinccorp Resources (ZCPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zinccorp Resources.

Q

When is Zinccorp Resources (OTCEM:ZCPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Zinccorp Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zinccorp Resources (ZCPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zinccorp Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Zinccorp Resources (ZCPRF) operate in?

A

Zinccorp Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.