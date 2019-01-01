|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of XRApplied Technologies Inc (OTC: ZADDF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for XRApplied Technologies Inc.
There is no analysis for XRApplied Technologies Inc
The stock price for XRApplied Technologies Inc (OTC: ZADDF) is $0.1823 last updated Thu Oct 28 2021 13:30:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for XRApplied Technologies Inc.
XRApplied Technologies Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for XRApplied Technologies Inc.
XRApplied Technologies Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.