Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.2 - 2.25
Mkt Cap
909.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
757.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd Co is engaged in the Chinese communication equipment industry. It manufactures and sells optical fiber preforms, optical fibers with various standard specifications that are widely used in the telecommunications industry. It operates its business through two operating segments, optical fibers and optical fiber preforms; and optical fiber cables. The manufacture and sale of optical fiber cables provide the company with most of its revenue. Its other products comprise of trunk cables, patch cords, plug-and-play modules, optical distribution frames, pigtails, adapter panels, splitters, and connecting cabinets.

Analyst Ratings


DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yangtze Optical Fibre Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yangtze Optical Fibre (YZOFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yangtze Optical Fibre (OTCPK: YZOFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yangtze Optical Fibre's (YZOFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yangtze Optical Fibre.

Q

What is the target price for Yangtze Optical Fibre (YZOFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yangtze Optical Fibre

Q

Current Stock Price for Yangtze Optical Fibre (YZOFF)?

A

The stock price for Yangtze Optical Fibre (OTCPK: YZOFF) is $1.2 last updated Wed May 26 2021 13:41:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yangtze Optical Fibre (YZOFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yangtze Optical Fibre.

Q

When is Yangtze Optical Fibre (OTCPK:YZOFF) reporting earnings?

A

Yangtze Optical Fibre does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yangtze Optical Fibre (YZOFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yangtze Optical Fibre.

Q

What sector and industry does Yangtze Optical Fibre (YZOFF) operate in?

A

Yangtze Optical Fibre is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.