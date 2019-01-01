ñol

Sinopec Oilfield Service
(OTCPK:YZCFF)
0.055
00
At close: Mar 24
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.06 - 0.13
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 19B
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E122.6
50d Avg. Price0.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Sinopec Oilfield Service (OTC:YZCFF), Dividends

Sinopec Oilfield Service issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Sinopec Oilfield Service generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Sinopec Oilfield Service Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Sinopec Oilfield Service (YZCFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sinopec Oilfield Service.

Q
What date did I need to own Sinopec Oilfield Service (YZCFF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sinopec Oilfield Service.

Q
How much per share is the next Sinopec Oilfield Service (YZCFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sinopec Oilfield Service.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Sinopec Oilfield Service (OTCPK:YZCFF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sinopec Oilfield Service.

