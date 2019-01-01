ñol

JOYY
(NASDAQ:YY)
35.71
1.01[2.91%]
Last update: 2:44PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low35.24 - 39.67
52 Week High/Low23.14 - 75.75
Open / Close36 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 71.7M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 981.8K
Mkt Cap2.6B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price38.75
Div / Yield2.04/5.88%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.41
Total Float-

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY), Dividends

JOYY issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash JOYY generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.33%

Annual Dividend

$2.04

Last Dividend

Apr 14

Next Dividend

Jun 22
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

JOYY Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next JOYY (YY) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 31, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 22, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own JOYY (YY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for JOYY ($YY) will be on July 6, 2022. Investors need to be owners of JOYY (YY) shares by June 23, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next JOYY (YY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for JOYY (YY) will be on June 22, 2022 and will be $0.51

Q
What is the dividend yield for JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)?
A

The most current yield for JOYY (YY) is 5.09% and is payable next on July 6, 2022

