YOOX Net-A-Porter Group SpA is an online luxury fashion retailer with Anglo-Italian origins. Yoox serves over 180 countries through six logistics hubs in Italy, the United States, Japan, China, and Hong Kong. The company covers all luxury fashion customer segments through multibrand online stores, such as Net-a-Porter, Mr. Porter, Yoox, and The Outnet, along with online flagship stores. Yoox.com offers a wide range of products: clothing and accessories from notable designers, exclusive collections, and eco-friendly fashion. The Outnet is an outlet for designer products at attractive prices. The online flagship segment consists of approximately 40 units, including marni.com, emporiorarmani.com, diesel.com, valentino.com, and moschino.com, among others.