Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 22
EPS
$-0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$577.7K
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$577.7K
Earnings History
Liquid Media Group Questions & Answers
When is Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) reporting earnings?
Liquid Media Group (YVR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 22, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.10, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Liquid Media Group’s (NASDAQ:YVR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $273.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
