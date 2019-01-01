QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust invests in office, retail, and other commercial properties in the People's Republic of China. The company's portfolio consists of properties located in the central business district of Guangzhou and Shanghai. The types of properties include clothing markets, office buildings, retail centers, hotels, and serviced apartments. The company operates in three main segments: hotel & serviced apartments, office rental, and wholesale & shopping malls. Hotel and serviced apartments offer room rentals and food and beverages. Office rental and wholesale and shopping malls include the revenue from leasing these properties. All of its revenue comes from China.

Yuexiu REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yuexiu REIT (YUXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yuexiu REIT (OTC: YUXXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Yuexiu REIT's (YUXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yuexiu REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Yuexiu REIT (YUXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yuexiu REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Yuexiu REIT (YUXXF)?

A

The stock price for Yuexiu REIT (OTC: YUXXF) is $0.3801 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 17:35:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yuexiu REIT (YUXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yuexiu REIT.

Q

When is Yuexiu REIT (OTC:YUXXF) reporting earnings?

A

Yuexiu REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yuexiu REIT (YUXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yuexiu REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Yuexiu REIT (YUXXF) operate in?

A

Yuexiu REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.