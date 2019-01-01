Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust invests in office, retail, and other commercial properties in the People's Republic of China. The company's portfolio consists of properties located in the central business district of Guangzhou and Shanghai. The types of properties include clothing markets, office buildings, retail centers, hotels, and serviced apartments. The company operates in three main segments: hotel & serviced apartments, office rental, and wholesale & shopping malls. Hotel and serviced apartments offer room rentals and food and beverages. Office rental and wholesale and shopping malls include the revenue from leasing these properties. All of its revenue comes from China.