ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Yum China Holdings
(NYSE:YUMC)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several Chinese stocks are trading higher after Chinese regulators completed their investigation of ride hailing company Didi with a seemingly positive outcome.
45.435
1.975[4.54%]
At close: Jun 6
45.65
0.2150[0.47%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low45.01 - 46.94
52 Week High/Low33.55 - 69.58
Open / Close45.65 / -
Float / Outstanding420.8M / 421.4M
Vol / Avg.2.1M / 2.9M
Mkt Cap19.1B
P/E21.95
50d Avg. Price41.62
Div / Yield0.48/1.10%
Payout Ratio24.24
EPS0.23
Total Float420.8M

Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC), Key Statistics

Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
17.4B
Trailing P/E
21.95
Forward P/E
33.22
PE Ratio (TTM)
47.76
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.68
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.89
Price / Book (mrq)
2.66
Price / EBITDA
16.32
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
15.09
Earnings Yield
4.56%
Price change 1 M
0.96
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
16.36
Tangible Book value per share
10.3
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
4.9B
Total Assets
12.6B
Total Liabilities
4.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.57
Gross Margin
14.47%
Net Margin
3.75%
EBIT Margin
7.2%
EBITDA Margin
13.34%
Operating Margin
7.2%