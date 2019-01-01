ñol

Yum Brands
(NYSE:YUM)
119.095
0.475[0.40%]
Last update: 2:41PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low118.74 - 120.67
52 Week High/Low108.55 - 139.85
Open / Close118.71 / -
Float / Outstanding250.8M / 285.2M
Vol / Avg.514.1K / 1.9M
Mkt Cap34B
P/E21.57
50d Avg. Price117.59
Div / Yield2.28/1.92%
Payout Ratio37.64
EPS1.38
Total Float250.8M

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), Dividends

Yum Brands issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Yum Brands generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.08%

Annual Dividend

$2.28

Last Dividend

May 30
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Yum Brands Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Yum Brands (YUM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yum Brands. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.57 on June 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Yum Brands (YUM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Yum Brands ($YUM) will be on June 10, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Yum Brands (YUM) shares by May 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Yum Brands (YUM) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Yum Brands (YUM) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.57

Q
What is the dividend yield for Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM)?
A

Yum Brands has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Yum Brands (YUM) was $0.57 and was paid out next on June 10, 2022.

