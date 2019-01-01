ñol

Yuhe International
(OTCEM:YUII)
~0
00
At close: May 19
15 minutes delayed

Yuhe International (OTC:YUII), Key Statistics

Yuhe International (OTC: YUII) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
7.93
Beta
58.52
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
28M
Total Assets
143M
Total Liabilities
28M
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.07
Gross Margin
27.65%
Net Margin
22.6%
EBIT Margin
23.14%
EBITDA Margin
26.12%
Operating Margin
22.77%