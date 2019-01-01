Yuhan Corp is a pharmaceutical company. The core business of the company is classified as primary and specialty care, dietary supplement, household and animal care, and contract manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Yuhan offers one-stop custom synthesis services from research and development to commercial production of active pharmaceutical products (APIs) and intermediates for the following disease treatments: antivirals (HCV and HIV), antibiotics, antihistamines, antidiabetics, beta-lactamase inhibitors, CNS intermediates, and PEGylated compounds for international markets.