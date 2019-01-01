QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Yuhan Corp is a pharmaceutical company. The core business of the company is classified as primary and specialty care, dietary supplement, household and animal care, and contract manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Yuhan offers one-stop custom synthesis services from research and development to commercial production of active pharmaceutical products (APIs) and intermediates for the following disease treatments: antivirals (HCV and HIV), antibiotics, antihistamines, antidiabetics, beta-lactamase inhibitors, CNS intermediates, and PEGylated compounds for international markets.

Yuhan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yuhan (YUHCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yuhan (OTCPK: YUHCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yuhan's (YUHCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yuhan.

Q

What is the target price for Yuhan (YUHCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yuhan

Q

Current Stock Price for Yuhan (YUHCF)?

A

The stock price for Yuhan (OTCPK: YUHCF) is $

Q

Does Yuhan (YUHCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yuhan.

Q

When is Yuhan (OTCPK:YUHCF) reporting earnings?

A

Yuhan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yuhan (YUHCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yuhan.

Q

What sector and industry does Yuhan (YUHCF) operate in?

A

Yuhan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.