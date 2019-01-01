QQQ
Y T Realty Group Ltd is a property investment company. The group is organized into four business segments - The property investment segment invests in properties for rental income and potential capital appreciation. The property development and trading segment comprises the development and trading of properties. The treasury management segment which invests in debt securities and time deposits for earning interest income, and The property management and related services segment. The company carries out its operations in Hong Kong, Mainland China and the United Kingdom out of which the Mainland China contributes the vast majority of revenue.

Y T Realty Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Y T Realty Group (YTRGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Y T Realty Group (OTCPK: YTRGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Y T Realty Group's (YTRGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Y T Realty Group.

Q

What is the target price for Y T Realty Group (YTRGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Y T Realty Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Y T Realty Group (YTRGF)?

A

The stock price for Y T Realty Group (OTCPK: YTRGF) is $0.19 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 19:38:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Y T Realty Group (YTRGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Y T Realty Group.

Q

When is Y T Realty Group (OTCPK:YTRGF) reporting earnings?

A

Y T Realty Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Y T Realty Group (YTRGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Y T Realty Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Y T Realty Group (YTRGF) operate in?

A

Y T Realty Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.