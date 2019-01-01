Y T Realty Group Ltd is a property investment company. The group is organized into four business segments - The property investment segment invests in properties for rental income and potential capital appreciation. The property development and trading segment comprises the development and trading of properties. The treasury management segment which invests in debt securities and time deposits for earning interest income, and The property management and related services segment. The company carries out its operations in Hong Kong, Mainland China and the United Kingdom out of which the Mainland China contributes the vast majority of revenue.