YTL Power International Bhd is principally an electric utility company that generates and transmits electrical power throughout Southeast Asia. YTL Power produces energy through its subsidiary utilities companies that, collectively, operate a portfolio of combined-cycle, gas-fired, steam, and co-generation power plants. Most of YTL Power's total energy production occurs at its facilities in Singapore. The company also owns a water and sewage services company in the United Kingdom and provides broadband and telecommunications services through its ownership stake in YTL Communications in Malaysia. YTL Power generates most of its revenue by selling electricity, particularly in Singapore. The company's water and sewage services company also contributes significant revenue.