YTL Corp Bhd is a global holding company that operates in the infrastructure development space through its subsidiaries. YTL Corp has a wide variety of operations, including activities in the construction, power generation and transmission, water and sewage facilities, communications, cement manufacturing, property development and investment, hotel development and management, e-commerce, and Internet education services industries. The company's largest segment is its Utility division, which houses its electricity generation and water management businesses. YTL mainly generates revenue from selling electricity, water, and other goods, such as cement and real estate. The company's primary geographic areas include Malaysia, the U.K., and Singapore.