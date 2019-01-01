QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
11B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
YTL Corp Bhd is a global holding company that operates in the infrastructure development space through its subsidiaries. YTL Corp has a wide variety of operations, including activities in the construction, power generation and transmission, water and sewage facilities, communications, cement manufacturing, property development and investment, hotel development and management, e-commerce, and Internet education services industries. The company's largest segment is its Utility division, which houses its electricity generation and water management businesses. YTL mainly generates revenue from selling electricity, water, and other goods, such as cement and real estate. The company's primary geographic areas include Malaysia, the U.K., and Singapore.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

YTL Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy YTL Corp (YTLCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of YTL Corp (OTCPK: YTLCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are YTL Corp's (YTLCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for YTL Corp.

Q

What is the target price for YTL Corp (YTLCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for YTL Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for YTL Corp (YTLCF)?

A

The stock price for YTL Corp (OTCPK: YTLCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does YTL Corp (YTLCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for YTL Corp.

Q

When is YTL Corp (OTCPK:YTLCF) reporting earnings?

A

YTL Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is YTL Corp (YTLCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for YTL Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does YTL Corp (YTLCF) operate in?

A

YTL Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.