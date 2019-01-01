ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding
(OTCPK:YSHLF)
0.7133
00
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.58 - 1.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 4B
Vol / Avg.- / 3.5K
Mkt Cap2.8B
P/E6.2
50d Avg. Price0.78
Div / Yield0.04/5.11%
Payout Ratio28.15
EPS0.23
Total Float-

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (OTC:YSHLF), Key Statistics

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (OTC: YSHLF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
196.8M
Trailing P/E
6.2
Forward P/E
7.29
PE Ratio (TTM)
7.05
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.4
Price / Book (mrq)
0.57
Price / EBITDA
4.15
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
0.29
Earnings Yield
16.13%
Price change 1 M
1.08
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
-0.05
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.25
Tangible Book value per share
1.21
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
13.1B
Total Assets
47.3B
Total Liabilities
13.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.13
Gross Margin
22.24%
Net Margin
22.07%
EBIT Margin
40.14%
EBITDA Margin
43.34%
Operating Margin
18.71%